Costa beach clean-up team to hold first event of the year in March

Friday, 24 february 2023, 13:13
Malaga-based environmental group Mi Moana is holding its first beach clean-up event of the year on 4 March, joining forces with Blue Fin Divers at Espigón de la T in Fuengirola. The event starts at 11am. The team is looking for volunteers to pick up rubbish and divers to help clear the seabed.
As well as the clean-up, educational workshops are being organised and there will be an opportunity to learn more about scuba diving and environmentally friendly beauty and sunscreen products. For more information see: www.mimoana.org; phone: 711070086, or visit Facebook - MiMoana.
