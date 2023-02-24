Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Volunteers needed for beach clean up. sur
Costa beach clean-up team to hold first event of the year in March

The team is looking for volunteers to pick up rubbish and divers to help clear the seabed

Jennie Rhodes

Friday, 24 february 2023, 13:13

Malaga-based environmental group Mi Moana is holding its first beach clean-up event of the year on 4 March, joining forces with Blue Fin Divers at Espigón de la T in Fuengirola. The event starts at 11am. The team is looking for volunteers to pick up rubbish and divers to help clear the seabed.

As well as the clean-up, educational workshops are being organised and there will be an opportunity to learn more about scuba diving and environmentally friendly beauty and sunscreen products. For more information see: www.mimoana.org; phone: 711070086, or visit Facebook - MiMoana.

