Carer sentenced after fleecing elderly woman in Fuengirola leaving her with nothing in her bank account

A man has been jailed for two years after stealing more than 11,000 euros from an elderly woman he was supposed to be the carer for in Fuengirola.

The Moroccan woman was illiterate, had no family and started to suffer cognitive decline when the man, also Moroccan, started caring for her. He visited her daily and over a period of four months, emptied her bank account leaving her with "nothing", according to the sentence handed down by Malaga's provincial court.

The man, who has a criminal record, started swindling the woman in 2018, when he first offered to care for her in May of that year, the court heard. He offered to help the woman with daily tasks and administering her medication. On 18 June, the defendant then made her sign a contract associated with the woman's bank account with her "complete ignorance", according to the sentence.

From that day on, he started making numerous transfers and cash withdrawals for a total of 11,392 euros, "leaving the account at zero". "On 28 May 2018, the injured party had a positive balance of 13,602.27 euros, and on 25 September 2018 the balance was negative," the court heard.

The man was sentenced to two years in prison, with a restraining order against the victim in place. He will also need to pay the victim 11,392 euros (the amount swindled) in compensation.