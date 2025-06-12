Seven-year prison sentence for man who raped his housekeeper in a Fuengirola hotel after forcing her to travel with him

Irene Quirante Thursday, 12 June 2025, 11:41 Compartir

A Spanish man will have to serve seven years in prison after continuously abusing his housekeeper, whom he molested on several occasions and sexually assaulted in a hotel in Fuengirola after forcing her to travel with him. According to the ruling, to which SUR has had access, the victim had only been employed for ten days when she was raped.

According to the verdict handed down by Spain's Supreme Court, against which there is no possibility of appeal, the defendant verbally hired the victim on 21 April 2019 to provide domestic services as an intern at his home in Madrid. It only took him three days to start abusing her, touching her buttocks while she was serving food.

His behaviour was immediately reproached by the woman. Despite this, the defendant did it again two days later, when he tried to touch her breasts. When the woman became angry, the man allegedly replied that if she reported him, no one would believe her because she was "black" and an "illegal immigrant" and he was a Spanish citizen.

On 30 April, when the intern had only been in the house for nine days, the accused told her that he had to go to Fuengirola to resolve some matters related to a flat he owned, and that she had to accompany him because it was a work day.

The next day, when they were both staying in a hotel, the man demanded that she undress and dance for him, otherwise he would leave her stranded there with no money. The woman obeyed in tears, and it was then that the defendant raped her, according to the ruling.

Once back in Madrid, the accused again tried to abuse the intern, but she pushed him to get away. After a struggle, the woman ran to retrieve her mobile phone, as she knew it was hidden under the defendant's pillow. She then locked herself in the bathroom and called the police for help.

The court was told that one of the officers who responded to the victim's call had been to the same flat some time before for similar incidents, the victim being another foreign woman who was working as an intern in the home at the time.

The man was sentenced to seven years and one month in prison as the criminally responsible perpetrator of a continuous offence of sexual abuse. He was also banned from approaching the victim for nine years and sentenced to five years of probation, in addition to compensating the victim with 8,250 euros for moral damages and minor injuries caused in the struggle.