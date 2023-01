Age Concern marks 10th year with gala dinner in Fuengirola fuengirola Entertainment will be supplied by Abee Willfly and Ollie Hughes

Abee Willfly will perform at the Age Concern gala dinner. / sur.

In order to celebrate its tenth anniversary, Age Concern Fuengirola is holding a special gala dinner at the Green Label (Mijas) on Friday 17 February.

Tickets for the event cost 45 euros and include a cava and canapé reception, followed by a three-course dinner complete with beer, wine or soft drinks.

Entertainment will be supplied by Abee Willfly and Ollie Hughes.

Tickets are available from the charity's second-hand shop in Los Boliches.