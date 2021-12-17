Age Concern Christmas hamper draw The raffle will be take place in Los Boliches on 20 December

Age Concern has announced that its Christmas hamper raffle will be drawn at its shop in Los Boliches on Monday, 20 December at midday. Tickets are available from the shop or any of the four drop-in centres.

The charity reminds clients that although it will be closed for the festive period, help and advice will be available from its 24-hour helpline: 652537615.

Secretary Steve Marshall said, "We wish our members, supporters and volunteers a very happy Christmas and a peaceful and healthy New Year."