Mijas honours Civil Protection volunteers for being 'fundamental pillar of safety and wellbeing'

Mijas Tuesday, 23 December 2025

Mijas town hall held its annual Civil Protection ceremony on Monday, an institutional event at which public recognition was given to the ongoing work carried out by the volunteer group in the municipality.

The event served to highlight work in the areas of prevention, emergency response and support for local residents, emphasising the commitment of volunteers in "particularly complex situations that have required a rapid, coordinated and effective response". These have included numerous adverse weather events, fires, power outages and medical emergencies - actions the council said “strengthen the municipality’s safety and response capacity”.

Civil Protection members were presented with certificates, plaques and medals, awarded both for “outstanding interventions” and for hours of service and years of dedication.

Councillor Francisco Jerez said, “This event is a way of thanking these volunteers for the constant work they carry out, often away from the spotlight, but always in the service of the residents of Mijas.”

Jerez explained that the council will continue to strengthen the town's Civil Protection service with resources, coordination and institutional support, “because having a well-prepared and recognised group is essential to respond to any emergency”.

“I want to publicly acknowledge the enormous work carried out by Civil Protection, a fundamental pillar of the safety and wellbeing of our municipality. Their commitment, vocation for service and responsiveness are always present when they are most needed,” the councillor concluded.