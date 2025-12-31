Christmas lunch for Mijas animal shelter raises 3,400 euros

Tony Bryant Mijas Wednesday, 31 December 2025, 12:31 Share

More than 130 animal lovers attended a fundraising festive dinner for the ACE/SHIN dog shelter at Restaurante El Olivo in La Cala de Mijas on Saturday 20 December. Guests enjoyed a welcome drink and three-course meal, followed by live entertainment supplied by local vocalist Laura Elen, as well as an auction and raffle with prizes donated by members of the local community.

The event, sponsored by Ibex Insurance and The Costa Connection magazine, raised 3,400 euros to help feed and look after the hundreds of dogs and cats currently being cared for at the shelter.

“This most deserving of causes is in great need of help, so special thanks to all who helped make this Christmas event both highly enjoyable and successful,” founder Fabienne Paques said.