Police pursuit in Mijas to catch hit-and-run driver who was four times over alcohol limit

A driver who fled the scene after crashing into another vehicle in Mijas was arrested following a police chase. According to sources, the driver, who was almost four times over the legal alcohol limit, violently resisted arrest, lashing out at officers and threatening to kill them.

The incident happened a few nights ago. The woman whose car was hit decided to follow the man, all the while talking on the phone with the police and reporting his route. Due to his erratic driving, she suspected that the man was drunk.

Thanks to her instructions, a police patrol was able to locate the suspect on one of the main avenues in Mijas. The police officers positioned their car behind his and insisted that he pulled over. However, the suspect ignored them, forcing them to make several manoeuvres to intercept him.

Once they got closer to the suspect, the officers noticed a strong smell of alcohol. The driver refused to identify himself or get out of the car. Instead, he stayed inside, with both hands gripping the steering wheel, with the engine running and his feet on the pedals. Given the possibility of his escape, the officers called in a second unit.

Finally, the officers managed to detain him, but the man reacted violently, hitting and kicking them. According to sources, he threatened to kill them. In the end, the perpetrator was arrested and taken to a health centre, where he underwent a breathalyser test. The result showed a level of over 0.90 milligrams per litre of exhaled air - the permitted level is 0.25 - for which he was also charged with an offence against road safety.