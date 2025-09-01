Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Charity padel tournament to support children with cancer on the Costa del Sol

Organised by the Det Danske Hus (Danish house) association, there are 300 places for players up for grabs in various categories at the Mijas Costa tournament

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Monday, 1 September 2025, 12:02

Det Danske Hus (the Danish house) - Costa del Sol association is hosting an open international padel tournament for children with cancer between Friday 12 and Sunday 14 September, an initiative organised in collaboration with the tournament’s host, the Cerrado Aquila Padel Club, Mijas Costa. The money raised at the tournament will be used to purchase toys for hospitalised children and also, as the association’s chairman, Claus Beyer Ottedahl, pointed out, a “hug teddy bear” to provide comfort and solace for youngsters suffering with cancer.

"We are looking forward to a fabulous tournament with a fantastic purpose, to help raise money to support children with cancer on the Costa del Sol. We would also like to thank Cerrado Aquila Padel Club for the great work they put into this tournament and to all our sponsors who make this possible. We hope that we can make this an annual event, and we also have further plans for new charity events in the pipeline,” the chairman said.

There is room for 300 players in the tournament, which will include men’s, women’s and mixed categories, and registration must be made on the Vola app. Registration costs 25 euros and includes a souvenir T-shirt. www.detdanskehus.com

Det Danske Hus Costa del Sol is a charitable organisation that relies on 100 per cent volunteer work to support children with cancer and people in acute need.

