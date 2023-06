Charity lunch for Mijas animal shelter raises more than 2,600 euros More than 70 animal lovers attended the event in aid of ACE

SUR in English Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

More than 70 animal lovers attended a charity lunch for the ACE dog shelter in Mijas last weekend.

Guests enjoyed a three-course meal, followed by an afternoon of entertainment.

The event raised 2,675 euros to help the charity feed and look after the hundreds of cats and dogs currently in its care.