Car pierced by bullets and driver shot in leg on A-7 motorway on the Costa del Sol

The vehicle, which ended up on its roof, was reportedly involved in a car chase before it crashed and investigating police officers found narcotic substances and cash inside it

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Monday, 9 June 2025, 09:48

An injured driver, 27, is being investigated by the Guardia Civil after the officers found narcotic substances inside his vehicle and witnesses reported that he had been involved in a car chase before it crashed on the A-7 motorway on the Costa del Sol.

It was around 6pm on Wednesday, 4 June, when the police received several calls reporting that a car had overturned between kilometres 981 and 982 of the busy road in Malaga, on the Fuengirola-bound carriageway.

Upon arrival, the Guardia Civil officers discovered that the overturned car had been pierced by four bullets and that the driver also had a gunshot wound in his leg. He was also showing signs of being disoriented.

The police officers searched the vehicle and found money and drugs inside. According to eye witnesses, the car had been travelling at high speed on the motorway while another vehicle was "chasing" it.

The driver was treated by paramedics at the scene, who then transferred him to the Hospital Regional in Malaga. Sources have told SUR that he has already been discharged.

The Guardia Civil investigation continues, but no new information has been released for the moment.

