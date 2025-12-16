This is the moment a car went up in flames next to petrol station on Costa del Sol

Irene Quirante Benalmádena Tuesday, 16 December 2025, 12:53 Share

Firefighters were called on Monday morning to extinguish a fire that had originated in a vehicle in the Arroyo de la Miel in Benalmádena. Witnesses were concerned because the car was located close to a petrol station.

The vehicle was reportedly in motion when the driver noticed smoke, after which he stopped on the service road to get out of the car.

The emergency services received several calls around 10.20am. The vehicle was located at kilometre 1,002 of the A-7.

The fire brigade were immediately mobilised and they managed to extinguish the fire, after which they cleaned up the road. The car was completely gutted.

The Guardia Civil were also notified. No injuries have been reported.

According to some witnesses and the traffic authorities, the incident caused light traffic jams that didn't last long. Once the flames had been extinguished, the car was removed from the road and traffic returned to normal.