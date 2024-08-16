Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Colectivo Imagen photographic group and the town hall announce the project. SUR
Capturing the heart and soul of Fuengirola with fun World Photography Day initiative
19 August: World Photography Day

Local residents and visitors are invited to participate in the project which aims to showcase the municipality and the people who inhabit it

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Friday, 16 August 2024, 11:16

Fuengirola will mark World Photography Day on the Paseo Marítimo on Monday 19 August with 'Territory: Families', an initiative which aims to illustrate with images both the municipality and the people who inhabit it. Local residents and visitors are invited to collaborate by becoming a model, and those who participate will be sent their photograph by email free of charge.

Organised by the town hall and the Colectivo Imagen photographic group, the initiative was inspired by a project in Madrid called Mission Region. The photographic group’s vice-president, Mercedes Higuero, said the idea is the culmination of a broader project on which they have been working for two years. “It is called Territorio Costa del Sol and, as Fuengirola is very representative of the Costa del Sol, we wanted this project to include all the residents and visitors of Fuengirola in order to capture the soul of the territory, which is the people who inhabit it,” she said.

Culture councillor Rodrigo Romero explained that the project will end with an exhibition and a catalogue of all the photographs captured.

“This project is about photographing the human part of Fuengirola, the people who walk along our promenade. We will install a set on the promenade (opposite the Juan Playa restaurant). It is a fun way to participate in a photographic project that goes much further,” he said

World Photography Day is a globally recognised celebration of the photograph and its history that is celebrated on 19 August.

