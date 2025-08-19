These are the dates and line-up for CalaPop, the Costa del Sol's 'gourmet' music festival

Regina Sotorrío Mijas Tuesday, 19 August 2025, 14:38 Share

You won't find massive crowds or mainstream bands at CalaPop, nor a mega-venue with three stages. These are precisely the greatest features of the indie pop-rock festival in Mijas, which returns on 19 and 20 September with small, intimate beachfront concerts hosted by El Charcón Beach. Power-pop, punk, rock & roll, garage and soul bands promise a good live performance. In a summer full of mainstream concerts, this independent festival rebels in the musical trenches with up to ten bands, a dozen DJs, book presentations and an exhibition.

CalaPop - heir to Fuengirola Pop Weekend - celebrates its fifteenth edition this year. In addition to the main stage at El Charcón Beach (Mijas Costa), there will be parallel activities in Café Teatro, Discoteca Maxy and Edificio de Colores in Fuengirola. El Charcón Beach has a small capacity: only 400 people. "We believe that where good live music is really enjoyed is in concert halls of a not excessive size. So we tried to reproduce this ideal cultural space, but in the open air and next to the Mediterranean Sea, on the beach, with the sea breeze in the background," the organisers of the event said.

El Charcón Beach is the base of operations, with a maximum capacity of 400 people

A small festival that offers a "gourmet" menu "of the best independent pop-rock". The performers on Friday, 19 September, are: Ángela Hoodoo from Malaga, London band The Speedways, rockabilly band the Howlin' Ramblers from Cadiz and The Pages from Lisbon. Saturday will sound with the headline from Italy - The Peawees, veteran rock musicians who have earned their place on the European rock and roll scene and who will be back at CalaPop to celebrate three decades of music. Before them, The Laser Society, Pelazo and Ian Kay will perform in the genres of mod revival, power pop and garage rock, respectively.

Bought in advance, tickets for the two nights cost 50 euros. On the spot, attendees can purchase a ticket for 25 euros on Friday and 30 on Saturday. More on calapop.com.

DJs Dani Peluso, Toni Fontana, Lucas Bon Vivan, Perroloco Lanuit and Teddy will set the mood for the festival at El Charcón. The party will continue in the early hours of the morning at Discoteca Maxy with Belle de Jour, Alberto Fuzz, Ian Kay and Pepe Kubrick.

Café Teatro in Fuengirola also joins CalaPop with book presentations. At 5pm on Friday, Javier Cosmen will present his biography of Ronnie Lane - founder and bassist of bands such as Small Faces and Faces. At 5pm on Saturday, Adolfo Rodríguez - member of legendary Torremolinos band Los Íberos and of CRAG (Cánovas, Rodrigo, Adolfo y Guzmán) - will talk about the history of the former band. His talk will be accompanied by the music of Los Ronaldos guitarist Luis Martín, while Concha Moya will present her book: Adolfo. Por el camino púrpura. The author will sign books during the event.

Just before that, Álvaro Ortega and Iñaki García will talk about Olimpo Rock - an original sitcom starring the departed rock stars. As a finale, The Silver Beats will close with their tribute to The Beatles.

Auxiliary activities will take place during almost the whole of September. From 1 to 20 September, the exhibition Alavaroscopio by Álvaro Ortega (author of the poster for this edition of CalaPop) will be open at the Edificio de Colores in Fuengirola.