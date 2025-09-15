Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File photograph of the La Cala de Mijas Lions. SUR
Community spirit

La Cala de Mijas Lions Club joins 'Message in a Bottle' scheme before it is rolled out nationally in Spain

The initiative encourages people to leave relevant important medical in a specific location in the home for easy access by the medical services in the case of an emergency

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Monday, 15 September 2025, 14:47

The La Cala de Mijas Lions will launch their ‘Message in the Bottle’ campaign on 24 September, an initiative that encourages people to leave relevant medical information in a bottle for easy access for the medical services in the case of an emergency. The Lions will supply a sticker to be displayed on the front door of the participant’s home and on the door of their fridge.

Message in a Bottle is a simple but effective way for people to keep their basic personal and medical details on a standard form and in a common location – the fridge. This initiative has recently been launched by the Lions in the UK, who have five million bottles in circulation. The La Cala de Mijas club is promoting this initiative prior to it going national through the Lions Association in Spain.

The Lions are inviting people to collect bottles from its second-hand market stall located next to the La Cala Mijas municipal offices.

A spokesperson for the organisation said, “Quantities are available for organisations and a small donation is appreciated to help with expenses. We would like to thank Avalon Funeral Plans, Costa Connection, Jigsaw Printers and Bridge for initially sponsoring the launch.”

For more information and sponsorship enquiries, call Anne on 607 879 450.

