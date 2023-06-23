La Cala de Mijas Lions celebrate 25th anniversary charter night dinner The Lions also presented a cheque for 5,000 euros to the Drang organisation, a Mijas group that current president Wynson Beswick, has supported during her presidency

The Lions present the cheque for 5,000 euros to the Drang organisation.

La Cala de Mijas Lions Club celebrated its 25th year promoting international understanding on the Costa del Sol with a special black-tie charter night gala last Friday (16 June).

Since its inception, the club has raised a staggering 1.4 million euros, all of which has been donated to various charitable organisations and people in danger of social exclusion.

Current president, c, who will end her term at the end of this month, welcomed in the new president Brenda Meredith.

Both Wynson and the incoming president were presented with a bouquet of handmade flowers designed by club member Julie Barry.

During her closing speech, Wynson applauded the Drang organisation, the charity she had supported during her presidency.

"I would like to finish by acknowledging a local organisation that is doing some life-enhancing work in our local community. Antonio and his wife Gisella, set up the wonderful Drang organisation here in La Cala de Mijas, an association that gives children the opportunity to connect with nature, to experience the sounds, smells and the rhythm of nature, and to explore and learn in a natural environment," she said.

The Lions presented the founders of the organisation with a cheque for 5,000 euros to help them continue with the "great work they are doing".