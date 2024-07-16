La Cala de Mijas gets ready for its traditional summer fair

Tony Bryant Mijas Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 09:18 | Updated 09:45h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

La Cala de Mijas is preparing for its annual summer fair, the second of the three held in the municipality, which will take place from Wednesday 24 until Sunday 28 July.

The festivities will get going in Plaza del Torreón on Thursday 18 July at 10pm with the proclamation and the official presentation of this year’s poster. The event will include a performance by the UP de La Cala dance academy under the direction of Víctor Rojas.

The town hall has announced that the special dinner for the town’s elderly, a traditional event that is part of the annual proceedings, will take place in the municipal ‘caseta’ on Thursday 25 July from 9pm. Those wishing to attend can collect an invitation from the La Cala senior centre between 16 and 18 July.

The annual feria will include a programme of rock, pop and flamenco concerts, all of which take place in the municipal caseta with free admission until full capacity is reached. The fair will also offer traditional folklore shows, local cuisine and, of course, the fairground attractions.

The official switch on of the illuminations will take place on Wednesday at 10pm, although the festivities will start at 7.30pm, with the colourful parade of giants and big heads. The day feria will be held in Plaza El Torreón and will offer typical entertainment and cuisine.

Civil Protection volunteers will again offer identification bracelets for children and people at risk of disorientation.