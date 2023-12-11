La Cala Lions' Christmas dinner raises more than 1,600 euros for worthy causes The festive celebration was also used to present the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award to Karen Frost, a volunteer who has worked at the charity’s second-hand shop for more than five years

La Cala de Mijas Lions raised more than 1,600 euros during their Christmas party at the Cerrado del Aguila Golf resort last week, an event also attended by members of Sierra Golf and the Mijas Walking Football team. More than 100 people enjoyed a three-course meal and an evening of live entertainment supplied by the Boogie Wonderland Trio, along with a raffle with prizes supplied by local businesses.

The festive celebration was also used to present the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award to Karen Frost, a volunteer who has worked at the charity’s second-hand shop for more than five years. The award was presented by president Brenda Meredith and shop manager Rosemary Brabrook.

The president said that all funds raised will be used to "further help those in need throughout the area”.