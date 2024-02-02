Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Lions members at the fundraising event in La Cala de Mijas. SUR
La Cala Lions charity event raises more than 1,300 euros to further help those in need
La Cala Lions charity event raises more than 1,300 euros to further help those in need

The event was held at Legends Show Bar and offered a night of live entertainment, along with a raffle and an auction

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 2 February 2024, 10:04

Around 100 people attended a fundraising event at the Legends Show Bar in Mijas last weekend. Organised by the La Cala Lions Club, the event, which raised 1,375 euros, presented a night of live entertainment supplied by The Soul Brothers and the Boogie Wonderland trio. The organisation also arranged a raffle and an auction, with prizes donated by local businesses and individuals.

Lions President Brenda Meredith said, “I would like to thank everyone involved. We were treated to a spectacular evening of entertainment. The money we raised will be used by the Lions to further help those in need throughout the area”.

For further information about the Lions or their future events visit their website at www.lacalalions.org or visit their charity shop in Calle Torremolinos in La Cala de Mijas.

