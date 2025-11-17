Killer who stabbed Bolt driver 46 times in Fuengirola admitted to secure mental health unit

Irene Quirante Monday, 17 November 2025, 17:26 Share

The provincial court of Malaga has ordered the man who killed Ismail - the Bolt driver stabbed to death in Fuengirola in 2023 - to be detained in a psychiatric hospital. According to the sentence, the defendant carried out the attack when he was "in the midst of a psychotic episode", leaving him with no control over his actions.

The incident happened at around 5am on 22 June 2023, after the defendant and his girlfriend booked a ride through the app. Upon arrival, the 45-year-old victim from Tetuan parked the car to wait for the customers.

As soon as the defendant approached Ismail, he pulled out two knives hidden behind his back and attacked him with the clear intention of killing him. Ismail had no chance to defend himself. As stated in the ruling, he received 46 stab wounds.

The court considered it proven that the defendant committed these acts when he was "in the midst of a psychotic episode" and that he had consumed drugs, which completely obstructed his intellectual and volitional capacities.

After only partially considering it, the public prosecution recognised the circumstance of a mental disorder and requested that the defendant be admitted to a psychiatric centre for a period of 25 years. The defendant will also have to serve ten years of probation, during which we will be obliged to comply with treatment and regular medical supervision. In addition, he has been ordered to compensate the victim's family: Ismail's wife, young daughter and brother.

The sentence, on which the defence and the private prosecution have agreed, is final. The court has therefore acquitted the defendant of the murder charge. The measure of internment in a psychiatric centre is equivalent to the sentence he would have received if he had been found guilty.