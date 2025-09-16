Body of decapitated diver found on Costa del Sol beach to be buried without being identified

Juan Cano Malaga Tuesday, 16 September 2025, 10:27 Share

After six months of investigation, the remains of a headless man found on a beach in Fuengirola will be laid to rest without his identity ever being known. The body was found at around 8.41pm on 5 March. Several people phoned the 112 emergency service to report the discovery of a body lying on the sand of the beach close to the Rey de España promenade in Fuengirola.

The 112 emergency service coordination centre mobilised the Local Police, and the National Police, who took charge of the investigation to clarify the death. The body was in an advanced state of decomposition, making identification difficult.

Investigators carried out a thorough visual inspection of the remains to see if they could find any clues that might help to reveal who it was. They were struck by the fact that the diver was wearing a good quality wetsuit, but they did not have his face, or even his teeth, to establish his identity.

The police considered every hypothesis: from an amateur who died in an accident, to an unlucky migrant, to a diver who was recovering stashes for drug traffickers. In the following months, no other skeletal remains compatible with the diver were located, nor were there any reports of missing persons to whom he could be linked.

As SUR has learned, after exhausting, without success, all avenues for his identification, the court hearing the case has authorised the man to be buried by the municipal authority. As no relatives have been found, it will be the administration that will be responsible for the expenses derived from the burial.