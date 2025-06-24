Man bites and punches taxi driver in Fuengirola after refusing to get out of the car

A man has been arrested by the Local Police in Fuengirola for assaulting a taxi driver after paying the fare and refusing to get out of the car. The incident took place on Friday, 13 June, at a petrol station where the customer himself had asked to be dropped off.

When the Local Police arrived at the scene - the petrol station located on Avenida de las Gaviotas - they found the suspect agitated. He didn't have any ID documentation with him.

The victim said that, upon being picked up, the customer first asked to be taken to an address in Torreblanca. However, he then changed his mind and asked to be dropped off at the petrol station, where he paid but refused to get out of the car.

According to the victim's account, the detainee became aggressive when the driver opened the door to ask him to leave. The alleged assailant started to hit and bite the driver.

The police officers arrested the individual and took him to the National Police. He was then handed over to the competent judicial authority, while the taxi driver was taken to a health centre.