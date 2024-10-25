Fuengirola wages war against illegal street vending and seizes more than 4,000 items

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Friday, 25 October 2024, 10:02 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Fuengirola’s campaign in the fight against illegal street vendors carried out throughout the summer by the Local Police has resulted in a total of 48 reports being made and 4,000 fake products being seized.

This was announced by councillor for citizen security José Luis Ponce, who said, "Illegal street vending does significant damage to the regulated trade and it is necessary for the administrations to act against it. Many people, in good faith, buy these products and are unaware that, not only do they not contribute to our society with taxes, but that they have no guarantee of quality or safety. Most importantly, behind the vendors there are organisations that abuse and exploit them."

Specifically, from 1 June to 30 September, police officers from the municipal surveillance service seized a total of 3,132 counterfeit products and 874 non-counterfeit goods. After a period of storage, they will all be destroyed in a specialised waste plant.

"Therefore, we fulfil our obligation as guarantors of the law by protecting consumers, and at the same time, supporting local commerce. We will continue to act with determination in this matter," Ponce said.