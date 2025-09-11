August figures show Mijas was one of the leading destinations in whole of Malaga province

Tony Bryant Mijas Thursday, 11 September 2025, 20:34 Share

Mijas town hall has announced that the municipality recorded an occupancy rate of 93.57 per cent in August, making it one of the leading destinations in the province of Malaga. According to data provided by the Costa del Sol hoteliers association (Aehcos), the average occupancy across the province was 92.14 per cent, that was 1.26 points above the average recorded during the same period in 2024.

Regarding September, the hoteliers association estimates Mijas’ occupancy rate at 90.63 per cent while the forecast for the entire province is 87.65 per cent, meaning Mijas would once again be among the leaders this month.

By nationality, it is expected that the number of domestic Spanish tourists will decrease to 30 per cent of the total, while international visitors will account for 70 per cent.

For October 2025, the hotel association predicts an occupancy rate of 74.13 per cent, compared with 86.70 per cent recorded in October of last year.

Mayor of Mijas Ana Mata expressed her gratitude for the work of the tourism sector. “August has once again confirmed the strength of the Costa del Sol as a top-level tourist destination, which is the result of the perfectly coordinated work of all segments of the sector. Now we will continue working to consolidate these figures,” the mayor said.

Tourism councillor Francisco Jerez, added, “International tourism continues to be one of the main drivers of our local economy, but we do not forget the importance of the domestic market, which continues to trust Mijas as a safe and quality destination.”