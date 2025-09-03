Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Crime

Man arrested for burgling holidaymakers in Mijas while they were fast asleep in their beds

Once inside, he would steal jewellery and cash, despite the presence of the sleeping occupants

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 3 September 2025, 16:56

The Guardia Civil have arrested an individual suspected of five burglaries committed inside tourist and holiday rental properties located in Mijas. According to the police, the detainee would carry out the thefts while the tourists were sleeping inside the rented property.

Operation Escoba (broom) began in May, after the first complaint was lodged by a visitor who was spending a few days on holiday in Spain. For two months, the investigators carried out numerous steps that allowed them to both study the modus operandi and identify the burglar.

Modus operandi

The man reportedly committed the thefts by climbing in through doors or windows, left open or ajar by the guests to let some air in.

Once inside, the perpetrator would steal jewellery and cash, all while the occupants remained asleep inside.

In mid-July, investigators proceeded to arrest the individual as the alleged perpetrator of five offences of burglary. He was subsequently placed at the disposal of the court of Fuengirola.

