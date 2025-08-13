Man arrested in Mijas after beating supermarket security guard who tried to stop him from stealing

Irene Quirante Wednesday, 13 August 2025, 17:19 Share

A man has been arrested for allegedly hitting a supermarket security guard in Mijas about two weeks ago. The violent incident happened around 10pm, when the worker approached the assailant after he caught him trying to steal a product. The suspect tried to escape, but he was stopped by the guard until the police arrived.

The supermarket in question is located on Avenida del Golf, in Riviera del Sol. The police were mobilised after receiving a call reporting a physical struggle between two individuals. Upon arrival, they discovered that one of the individuals was the supermarket security guard, while the other was a suspected thief.

The police were met with strong resistance and four people - two officers and two workers - had to join forces to reduce the man. The suspect insulted and threatened both the staff and the police. He was arrested for the crimes of robbery with violence and resistance to arrest.

Another shop incident took place on Wednesday, 6 August, but this time in an Ale-Hop on the Paseo Marítimo in Fuengirola. Around 4.20pm, a man and a woman threatened a shop assistant with a knife. A Local Police squad that was carrying out public safety work in the area noticed the commotion near the establishment.

At that moment, the young couple fled the scene and the police followed them. The two perpetrators got into a car, which was intercepted by the police. More than 30 stolen items, worth 360 euros, were found inside the vehicle.

The officers also identified an underage girl who was with the couple and who was also allegedly involved in the robbery. According to witnesses, she was in charge of monitoring the movements of the shop employees so that the couple could steal items.