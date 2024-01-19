Apartment owners on the Costa del Sol donate water from community pool to local council

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Friday, 19 January 2024, 12:54 Compartir Copiar enlace

The residents of an apartment complex in Benalmádena have donated the water from their community swimming pool to the local council to use just as more drought curbs potentially loom for the Costa del Sol. The water was going to be drained away and the pool emptied and, according to the council, it is now to be used for pressure cleaning the streets and for watering plants that are at risk.

Local councillor for the environment Juan Olea highlighted the importance of this type of private gesture, “which helps us keep on top of the day-to-day work of the council in the midst of the drought decree which continues to subject the council to severe restrictions”.

He added that the council had received several other offers from organisations of water from pools as they were being drained.