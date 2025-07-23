Junta puts an end to flooding during downpours in Torreblanca del Sol

José Carlos García Fuengirola Wednesday, 23 July 2025, 15:50 Compartir

After an investment of 8.6 million euros and 22 months of work, the Andalusian regional government (Junta) has put an end to the comprehensive reform of the sewage system in the Torreblanca del Sol neighbourhood in Fuengirola.

The area, which used to suffer from flooding problems every time there was intense rainfall, has been granted a total and "complex" refurbishment. The project involving 1.1 kilometres of pipeline between the Pajares stream and the El Bote area was divided into two parts: from September 2023 to the start of the 2024 summer and then from the autumn of 2024 until now.

Fuengirola mayor Ana Mula and the regional minister of agriculture fisheries, water and rural development - Ramón Fernández-Pacheco - paid the refurbished section a visit. They both highlighted that it is thanks to the regional government currently in office that this project has been finished.

The old sewage system dated back to 1979, when the population of Fuengirola was around 30,000 inhabitants, barely 35% of the current number of residents. In addition, there are a lot of tourists in the summer nowadays. The need for this recent update was first raised in the 90s, but it is only now that the first section has been completed.

According to Fernández-Pacheco, the Junta is committed to improving the Costa del Sol's water infrastructure. Other initiatives in the pipeline include the extension of the Marbella desalination plant and the installation of new collectors in San Pedro Alcántara. In addition, the Río Verde drinking water treatment plant is currently in the tendering phase. These expensive, yet crucial projects serve to improve an area that suffers from multiple water supply issues.