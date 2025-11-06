Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Volunteers and committee members during Wednesday's meeting. SUR
Community spirit

Work is progressing well on new Age Concern community hub on the Costa del Sol

The Fuengirola association, which also covers Mijas and Benalmádena, has announced the grand opening of the facility is planned for February 2026

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Thursday, 6 November 2025, 13:06

Age Concern Fuengirola, which also covers Mijas and Benalmádena, has announced that work is “well under way” on a new community hub, with the grand opening of the facility planned for February 2026. The charity said that there is “still plenty to do before we open our doors, but the sense of enthusiasm and teamwork is already shining through”.

On Wednesday, volunteers from the association’s second-hand shop, which closed last month, joined committee members for a discussion to share ideas about the future of the centre, located in Calle Iglesia, Los Boliches.

The meeting focused on how the new hub can best serve the community, exploring ideas for services, activities, and support that could be offered. Attendees were also told about new literature and information resources that will help guide and promote the centre’s mission.

“This is just the beginning, but there are exciting times ahead, and everyone is invited to get involved. Together, we can shape a welcoming and supportive community space for the future,” secretary Michelle Greenwood said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol residents launch petition against plans for new homes just 40m from protected 16th century watchtower
  2. 2 How Spain's succession tax reforms are protecting family inheritance
  3. 3 Lane closures on busy eastern Costa del Sol coastal road until 21 November
  4. 4 Fuengirola walking club celebrates 35 years with a dinner and walking programme
  5. 5 Flags in Gibraltar to fly at half-mast to mark funeral of late Admiral of the Fleet
  6. 6 Stoppage-time heartbreak as Malaga CF are stunned by incredible late comeback
  7. 7 Granada, dreams you can live
  8. 8 Process begins to remove heavy machinery and abandoned vehicles from former Costa del Sol quarry
  9. 9 Age Concern Marbella gears up for festive season with fundraising Christmas lunch
  10. 10 Remembrance Sunday in Gibraltar returns to Cross of Sacrifice with road closures in place

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Work is progressing well on new Age Concern community hub on the Costa del Sol

Work is progressing well on new Age Concern community hub on the Costa del Sol