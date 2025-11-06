Work is progressing well on new Age Concern community hub on the Costa del Sol

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Thursday, 6 November 2025, 13:06 Share

Age Concern Fuengirola, which also covers Mijas and Benalmádena, has announced that work is “well under way” on a new community hub, with the grand opening of the facility planned for February 2026. The charity said that there is “still plenty to do before we open our doors, but the sense of enthusiasm and teamwork is already shining through”.

On Wednesday, volunteers from the association’s second-hand shop, which closed last month, joined committee members for a discussion to share ideas about the future of the centre, located in Calle Iglesia, Los Boliches.

The meeting focused on how the new hub can best serve the community, exploring ideas for services, activities, and support that could be offered. Attendees were also told about new literature and information resources that will help guide and promote the centre’s mission.

“This is just the beginning, but there are exciting times ahead, and everyone is invited to get involved. Together, we can shape a welcoming and supportive community space for the future,” secretary Michelle Greenwood said.