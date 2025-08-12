Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Age Concern's charity shop in Los Boliches. SUR
Charity

Age Concern announces decision to close second-hand shop in Fuengirola

The charity explained that the decision, which was confirmed earlier this month at its annual general meeting, was to "prioritise on the delivery of services for the local community"

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Tuesday, 12 August 2025, 13:51

Age Concern Fuengirola, which also serves Mijas and Benalmádena, has made the decision to close its charity shop in Los Boliches, a revenue which has been supporting the organisation for almost ten years. The charity explained that the decision, which was announced earlier this month at its annual general meeting, was made to enable the organisation to re-focus on creating a new community centre for members.

The charity said the closure of the shop, scheduled for 28 October, is mainly due to rising operational costs, decreased foot traffic, lack of donations and increased competition from online platforms.

“Charity shops in general are facing financial pressures from the cost-of-living crisis, so the time has come to prioritise other fundraising methods with a better return on investment,” the organisation said in a statement.

Whilst the closure of the shop has received mixed feelings, the organisation said that it feels a new community centre “will enable a new future for the local community”. The centre will offer wellbeing and social activities for members, as well as activities such as first aid and dementia awareness classes.

The recruitment of volunteers is another area that has affected Age Concern, especially since Brexit. President Linda Ewen told SUR in English that the charity hopes the new focus and different opportunities for volunteers will strengthen their work for older adults in the community.

“The charity has grown significantly in the past few years: we currently have over 300 members. Volunteer numbers have not increased, if anything, they have declined. This means the charity needs to prioritise on the delivery of services for the local community. We hope that the new direction will create further capacity to ensure we continue to support local needs. We look forward to shaping the new community hub with our members and volunteers and further deliver on our mission of providing help where help is needed,” she said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 David Larrubia masterclass stuns La Liga side Real Betis as Malaga CF lift Trofeo Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Torremolinos opens 'much requested' new dog park in El Saltillo
  3. 3 Alejandro Davidovich named in Spain's Davis Cup squad for Marbella clash despite fitness doubts
  4. 4 The Malaga town where oranges grow in August
  5. 5 Restoration work on iconic Barrabino mansion in Torremolinos 'advancing at good pace'
  6. 6 New beach bar opens on eastern Costa del Sol after almost a decade since noise complaints forced predecessor to close
  7. 7 Brett Johns and Alexis Vera triumph as WOW 21 delivers MMA spectacle in Marbella
  8. 8 Antequera CF and Juventud de Torremolinos join ticket price pact to boost away fan support
  9. 9 María Torres takes silver again at World Games in Chengdu

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Age Concern announces decision to close second-hand shop in Fuengirola

Age Concern announces decision to close second-hand shop in Fuengirola