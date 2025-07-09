Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Diners at the ACE fundraising event in Mijas last weekend. SUR
Community spirit

ACE animal shelter hosts 'highly enjoyable and successful' fundraising dinner on the coast

The event was held in Mijas Costa on Saturday 5 July and raised more than 3,000 euros for the charity

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Wednesday, 9 July 2025, 13:42

Over 120 animal lovers attended a fundraising dinner in aid of the Mijas-based ACE animal shelter, which took place at Restaurante Miraflores (Riviera del Sol, Mijas Costa), on Saturday 5 July. The dinner, sponsored by the Costa Connection magazine, raised more than 3,000 euro to help feed and look after the more than 500 dogs and 200 cats currently in the charity’s care.

The event included a three-course meal, followed by live entertainment supplied by vocalist Harvey James, along with a charity auction and raffle with prizes donated by members of the local community and the charity’s supporters.

Founder Fabienne Paques sent a “special thank you” to everyone who made the event “both highly enjoyable and successful”.

