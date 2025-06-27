Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Photo of Hospital Materno Infantil in Malaga. SUR
112 incident

Four-year-old girl dies after falling from fourth floor in Fuengirola

Although the investigation is due to determine the circumstances, all indications suggest that she had been left alone for a moment by chance

María José Díaz Alcalá

Friday, 27 June 2025, 13:44

A four-year-old girl died in hospital after falling from a fourth floor in Fuengirola on Thursday, 26 June. Although the investigation is due to determine the circumstances, all indications suggest that she had been left alone for a moment and that it was an unfortunate accident.

It was around 11pm when the emergency service received a call reporting that a minor had fallen from a flat on Calle Valle Inclán, in the El Boquetillo neighbourhood.

The Local Police, the National Police and an ambulance were sent to the scene. The girl was immediately taken to Hospital Materno Infantil in Malaga, where she died later in the night.

