21-year-old dies in a swimming pool in Fuengirola
112 incident

Emergency services tried giving the man CPR, but he died at the scene

Europa Press

Malaga

Monday, 20 May 2024, 13:40

Compartir

A 21-year-old man has died after drowning in a swimming pool in Fuengirola at the weekend.

Emergency services were alerted about 10.50pm on Saturday 18 May when the man was pulled out of the swimming pool at a housing estate located on Avenida Pacosol. They tried giving the man CPR, but he died at the scene.

Authorities are yet to reveal further information about the circumstances that led to his death.

