Michelin Guide serves up more recommendations for restaurants on the Costa del Sol

Malaga province is making its presence felt again on the pages of the Michelin Guide in Spain. The popular foodie publication has updated its list of recommended restaurants with the addition of three establishments, all located in Malaga city. They are Clómada, Mi Niña Lola and Alaparte.

Clómada is one of the most recent projects to land in the Costa del Sol capital. It opened on Calle Méndez Núñez in April this year. It is the personal project of Ecuadorian former tennis player Claudine Paulson, who has been influenced by the cuisine she has tried during her sports career and travels all over the world. Her dishes include fish ceviche and crispy sea bass.

Alaparte, headed by young chef Fran Rascado, also opened this year, on Plaza Arriola, next to the Atarazanas market. As Michelin notes, Alaparte is a "bistro with a contemporary atmosphere". It offers modern and versatile dishes with local produce, while also incorporating both Gallic and Asian touches. "A standout dish? The cured scallop and lemon cascarúo de Benamocarra, with beurre blanc sauce," the guide says.

The third restaurant - Mi Niña Lola - is the project headed by chef Pablo Rutllant and located in the upper part of La Coracha. It opened in 2022 and has since become one of the star restaurants in the city, both for its menu and its views.

According to the Michelin Guide, Rutllant "defends, through small dishes, a culinary concept that combines travelling and local cuisine". His concept is based on the cosmopolitan nature of Malaga - a city "made of foreigners" that takes culinary inspiration from everywhere. Among his dishes, highlights are the maizal del negro mar, the payoyos leeks and the mango citric.

Other Michelin-starred additions

Malaga province now has 29 restaurants recommended in the Michelin Guide. In August, Promesa (Malaga city) and Sarmiento (Casares) joined the list, while Base 9 (Malaga) and El Chiringuito (Sedella) did so in July.

In addition to the above, the Michelin Guide also includes Aire, Cávala, Beluga, Palodú, Ta-Kumi, La Cosmopolita, Candado Golf and Tragatá (Malaga); Areia, La Milla, Leña, Kava, Casa Eladio, Candeal, Erre & Errechu and Ta-Kumi (Marbella); Los Marinos José and Charolais (Fuengirola); Chinchín Puerto (Caleta de Vélez); Sollum and Oliva (Nerja); and Tragatá Ronda (Ronda).