Mercadona starts work on Malaga warehouse to speed up online sales

Mercadona has started work on the construction of its exclusive warehouse in Malaga that will enable online shopping through a new app and website.

This service is already available in Valencia, Barcelona, Madrid, Alicante and Seville.

'La Colmena' ('the hive'), as the company internally calls its online distribution warehouses, will be located on Calle Fernando Sor, in the Trévenez industrial area.

The construction of the Malaga 'Colmena' will require an investment of 25 million euros. The warehouse will occupy 17,050 square metres on a plot of 14,156 square metres. It is expected to be operational by 2027.

The warehouse will gradually extend its delivery services beyond Malaga city, reaching Torremolinos, Benalmádena, Fuengirola, Mijas, Marbella, Estepona and Manilva. Depending on how the project develops, the company plans to expand the service to other municipalities in the province.

More than 300 people will work in the Malaga warehouse, including delivery drivers and order pickers. The selection process will be launched closer to the opening date. The construction process will give work to around 150 people.

Structural changes

In addition, the company has planned structural changes that will optimise the preparation and delivery processes. "By transferring the preparation and dispatch of orders to the Colmena, instead of managing them one by one from the shops, productivity and efficiency are increased, guaranteeing a better service," the supermarket chain states.

Mercadona carries out deliveries in vans with the Eco environmental label with diesel engine and LPG conversion, which can transport up to 15 orders at a time. These vehicles have been exclusively designed with three temperature zones adapted to each type of product: ambient, refrigerated and frozen. In addition, the vehicles are equipped with a mechanised unloading system that supports workers' physical well-being and reduces unloading times.