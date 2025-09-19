Mercadona offers permanent jobs in these Malaga province stores with salaries of up to 2,280 euros per month

SUR Malaga Friday, 19 September 2025, 09:25 Share

Are you looking for a job? If the answer is 'yes', you should know that the Mercadona store giant is looking for staff in Spain and Portugal: warehouse employees, maintenance technicians and supermarket assistants, among other positions.

The supermarket chain, which has recently launched a new employment portal to speed up selection processes, has posted information about open positions, some of which are in Malaga province. Although the number of vacancies in the province is not specified, the chain is looking to fill several different profiles in supermarkets in Torremolinos, Marbella and Ronda.

In Torremolinos, Mercadona is looking for the following profile: maintenance technician. "We are looking for people to keep our installations and machinery in perfect condition," the ad says. This is a fixed-term contract of 40 hours a week, five days a week and a morning shift. A gross monthly salary with salary progression from 1,685 to 2,280 euros is offered.

Mercadona Marbella is looking for supermarket staff. In this case, the company offers various (always permanent) contracts of 40, 20 or 15 hours per week. Rotating morning and afternoon shifts and a gross monthly salary with progression of up to 2,280 euros are included in the 40-hour contract.

The 20-hour contract, with 5- or 3-day working weeks, depending on need, will be on fixed and/or rotating shifts with a gross monthly salary with progression from 843 to 1,140 euros. Finally, the 15-hour role in two-day shifts offers a gross monthly salary with progression from 632 to 855 euros.

Ronda is also looking for a maintenance technician. It is a fixed-term contract of 40 hours per week and a gross monthly salary with progression of up to 2,280 euros.

Selection process

Mercadona's new website and selection process allow candidates to create a unique profile that is kept active on the platform. Every person can attach their CV, connect their LinkedIn profile or manually add their details. They can also specify their preferences: working day, type of contract, location or area of interest (store, logistics, online, IT or office jobs).

"This allows the company to keep all profiles on their radar, identify opportunities and proactively contact candidates who suit a vacancy, regardless of whether they have previously registered for an active offer," the company says. In addition, the new portal also allows users to consult the status of their applications at any time and watch videos that show what the day-to-day work of every position is like, which helps them understand what it is like to work in the company.