What are 'Marujitas' and where can you enjoy them in Malaga?

Marina Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 31 December 2025, 11:20 Share

Everyone knows what a biscuit or a cookie is, but what about a 'marujita'? Not so many people would get it right and that would be understandable as they were only launched six months ago. They are the brainchild of Paula Ruiz and LaMaruja Bakery, which opened in June in Calle Mesonero Romanos in the Teatinos district of Malaga city.

Inspired by her grandmother Maruja, Paula embarked on her own journey with the intention of providing something different and with personality. Proof of this are her Marujitas, which are essentially cookies from Malaga. They are all handmade and Paula gives them a homemade touch that reminds us of traditional butter biscuits.

From crazy cake to pistachio and Nutella

With local touches such as 'torta loca' or rice pudding and best-sellers which include flavours such as Kinder, pistachio and Nutella. Paula also prepares lotus biscuit, Oreo and 'dulce de leche', as well as the 'Marujeo express', a flavour that she comes up with every week and that this week it is mantecado, the traditional Spanish Christmas biscuit. All of the flavours cost 2.50 euros.

The first thing you notice as soon as you enter the bakery is the smell as well as the Maripops (cake pops or sponge balls), Marurrolls (their version of cinnamon rolls), Maruwnies (Maruja-style brownies) and the cakes made to order for events and cheesecakes (also made with goats cheese) with flavours similar to those of the Marujitas and both in portions and in little glasses.

Top: Marurroll. Bottom: Individual dessert and a Marupop.

In these six short months Paula has built up a good customer base in the hotel and catering world and as a result many of her creations are served in numerous restaurants. "Everything here is made by hand, with quality ingredients and without haste. We don't use industrial mixtures or shortcuts," Paula Ruiz explains.

She has been in the kitchen since she was a child and inherited her love of cooking from her grandmother. Paula knew that sooner or later she had to start selling marujas and using the traditional and handmade products that her grandmother taught her.

Dream fulfilled

"What is your dream?" her partner, Jonathan García, asked her one day while they were in a famous churrería in the city centre. She didn't hesitate: "To set up my own bakery in homage to my grandmother". They already had the name. The dream was beginning to come true. Jonathan is a specialist in digital marketing and not only encouraged Paula but also worked with her.

Then came everything else. Hard work, long days, but enthusiasm and a great desire to continue advancing and growing. That, at least, is their challenge. They share the roles in the company: Paula in the bakery, Jonathan in management and grandma Maruja supporting them from the portrait with which they remember her every day in the bakery.