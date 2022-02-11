Marbella town planning - present and future Experts will get together for a SUR in English round-table event, organised in collaboration with Marbella town hall

Malaga and the Costa del Sol are at the top of the table in Spain when it comes to property sales per thousand inhabitants, according to figures from 2021.

And out of all the towns and villages in the province of Malaga, Marbella is among the most desirable places to live and to own a holiday home.

Town planning is key to creating the best property investment opportunities in a pleasant environment, with all the services a resident or holidaymaker could need.

SUR in English aims to analyse town planning solutions and investment opportunities in Marbella, present and future, at a round-table symposium, organised in collaboration with Marbella town hall, Triay Lawyers and Prime Invest.

Speakers at the event include the Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz; Housing and Town Planning Councillor, Kika Caracuel; Senior Associate at Triay Lawyers, Nicolás Parada; and Director Partner of Prime Invest, Darío Fernández Palacios.

The discussion will be moderated by Rachel Haynes, Editor of SUR in English.

The round-table will take place in Marbella on Monday 21 February from 9.30am and streamed live on surinenglish.com. Admission to the event in person is by invitation only.