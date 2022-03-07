Works on new Marbella rugby facilities to be finished by the end of March With the changing rooms completed, only the grass needs to be laid down while the parking area reworks await government approval

Marbella town hall expects the works being done on the new rugby training pitch to be finished by the end of March. Mayor Ángeles Muñoz visited the refurbishments and improvements being made to a facilities, whose launch will benefit more than 300 families and 400 youngsters from the current Marbella Rugby Club academy.

Built on a 4,200-square-metre plot next to the club's main facility, its refurbishment will offer an alternative to the main pitch, Muñoz said. She also pointed out that the changing rooms and the drainage system have been completed. They are also waiting for the installation of natural grass and improvements to the parking area, which just needs the green light from the government's road department.

Moreover, the facilities will have five LED floodlight towers and "They will want this whole area to be used even when there is no natural light," the mayor explained. Muñoz congratulated the club's board for "Managing to get kids to feel that this sport is their own," as well as their sporting achievements.

On his part, the Marbella Rugby Club president, Alberto Castro, showed his satisfaction because "this is almost a reality". "There's not long left before we can enjoy this space and to be able to preserve it for the use of better teams," he said.