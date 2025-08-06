New Nueva Andalucía health centre in Marbella enters final stretch of work

María Albarral Marbella Wednesday, 6 August 2025, 13:38 Share

The construction of the new Nueva Andalucía health centre in Marbella has now entered the final stretch, with 75% of the work completed. The centre should be finished later this year.

During her visit to the facilities with Malaga provincial delegate for health Carlos Bautista , mayor Ángeles Muñoz stated that the health centre "will provide a response to one of the areas of greatest expansion in the municipality". According to her, the new Nueva Andalucía centre covers 400 square metres, exceeding the building that already exists. The mayor thanked the Junta de Andalucía regional government and the company responsible for the construction for maintaining the established deadlines.

Muñoz said that the new facility will expand the services on offer in the area. It will have ten consultation rooms, six for general medicine and nursing, two additional ones dedicated exclusively to nursing and two more for pediatrics. The mayor said that the aim is to provide a modern space, in line with the required healthcare services, to the residents of Nueva Andalucía, "where more and more young families live".

Current building

Muños said that, once the new building is operational, the old one will undergo refurbishment in order to remain part of the healthcare network. In addition, she said that "a specific area will be set up for the entry and exit of ambulances and the car park will be improved, with a completely new and functional infrastructure".

Bautista highlighted that progress made in the healthcare system in Marbella is the result of "the successful collaboration between different administrations". "Marbella is a municipality that streamlines procedures, shortens deadlines and gives tangible results to the local population, allocating its investment to areas as essential as health, which is what residents demand the most," he said. The provincial delegate stated that "this ambitious action is part of the effort made throughout the Costa del Sol to overcome a historical deficit".

In addition to the new Nueva Andalucía centre, there have been other initiatives, including "the extension of the Hospital Universitario Costa del Sol, the construction of new health centres in Ricardo Soriano and Las Chapas and the completion of the Las Albarizas emergency rooms".