Heart-broken family pleads for information after teenager dies in suspected road traffic accident in Marbella

Marbella Local Police officers at the scene of the accident on the night Eliah's body was found.

Juan Cano Málaga Monday, 25 August 2025, 10:35 Share

According to Eliah's family and friends, he was a kind 17-year-old boy. On the night of 18 August, the German teenager, who lived in Marbella, was found dead next to his motorbike on Avenida Juan Carlos I, in the Los Monteros area, very close to his home.

The Local Police force maintains the initial hypothesis that Eliah was killed in a road traffic accident. For this reason, his family are asking the public to cooperate in the investigation, hoping to find witnesses who could clarify the circumstances of the incident.

On the night concerned, Eliah was at home with a friend and one of his brothers. His parents were out. At one point, he went out to buy cigarettes and he took his trial motorbike, which he was very skilled at riding.

When he didn't come back after a while, his friend and his brother checked his location using a mobile phone app and went out to look for him. When they arrived at the scene, the area was sealed off by the police.

Eliah was found on the road next to his trial motorbike. He was wearing a good-quality full-face helmet, which was split in two at the back of his head.

The suspected accident occurred on a straight section of road leading to his home. According to Eliah's family, that stretch didn't present any difficulties for the boy, which is why they find it strange that he could have lost control of his motorbike.

Since his death, Eliah's siblings and parents have repeatedly returned to the scene of the incident to take photos and look for witnesses. According to a taxi driver who spoke to them, someone in his work chat had said that they had seen a car leaving the area at the time of the accident.

As the investigation continues, Eliah's family have appealed to the public to determine what happened.