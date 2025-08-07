Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Screenshot of the video that the actor uploaded to social media.
Screenshot of the video that the actor uploaded to social media. Instagram
Watch as Will Smith dances flamenco at El Pimpi in Marbella

The American actor took to the floor of the restaurant at the Puente Romano resort in which Malaga's Antonio Banderas has a share

SUR

Malaga

Thursday, 7 August 2025, 16:43

A video of Will Smith dancing flamenco in El Pimpi in Marbella has gone viral on social media in the past few days. Shared on Instagram by the actor himself, the video captures the artist stomping his feet with professional dancer Felipe de Algeciras on the flamenco tablao in the typical Andalusian restaurant at Puente Romano resort. The video is an example of Marbella's pull during the hot summer nights.

At the end of the video, the actor and the dancer share an embrace. Smith captioned the video: "Dance like nobody is watching. Even though everyone is watching you." The post sparked all kinds of comments.

Will Smith is not the only star to have chosen El Pimpi as one of their stops during a visit. The establishment has hosted numerous celebrities since its opening. Robert De Niro even celebrated his birthday there in June 2024. In August of that same year, singer Luis Miguel dined at the restaurant after his concert in Marbella.

The stamp of Antonio Banderas

The restaurant is not only frequented by celebrities, but also co-owned by the one and only Antonio Banderas. Marbella's El Pimpi was opened in 2024, inspired by the essence of the legendary homonymous establishment in Malaga. One of the most exclusive and authentic corners of the town, El Pimpi Marbella "offers a unique experience where the best traditional Andalusian cuisine, live flamenco shows every night, a design that pays tribute to the culture of the south and a cosy terrace with privileged views of the resort merge".

El Pimpi Marbella's menu is based on local produce, such as Iberian ham, fried fish and oxtail, and an atmosphere that mixes "elegance with a festive soul", where international stars "feel at home".

