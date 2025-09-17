Man left unconscious after Marbella brawl in which he was attacked with crash helmet, while fighting back with hammer

Anxious and with injuries to their faces - this is how the Marbella Local Police officers discovered two individuals who had been reported for having a fight in the town's Puerto Banús area. One of them claimed to have been hit with a crash helmet, which left him unconscious, while the other man said that he had been hit with a hammer. Both were taken to Hospital Costa del Sol, but the latter refused treatment and was arrested on suspicion of a crime of injury.

The incident happened last week, in the early hours of the morning, when the Local Police force was alerted to a brawl between the two individuals. On arrival, they found the suspects, both with visible injuries.

One of the men told the police that he had been punched and hit with a crash helmet by the other man, who said that he himself had been hit with a hammer, which was found by the police.

The police called for the ambulance service who attended to the injured and transferred them to Hospital Costa del Sol. However, according to sources, the individual who had allegedly received the hammer blows declined medical assistance and was subsequently arrested for his alleged responsibility in a crime of injury.