Victim left at Puerto Banús marina refuelling area was still alive when dumped

María José Díaz Alcalá Monday, 3 November 2025 | Updated 06/11/2025 11:46h.

The body found this Monday on the dockside of the Puerto Banús boat refuelling station in Marbella on Spain's Costa del Sol was abandoned by the occupants of a semi-rigid inflatable boat, while he was still alive. However, on the arrival of the medical services, the man, as yet unidentified, was already dead.

At around midday, several patrols from National Police and Guardia Civil forces and 061 health emergency paramedics were called to attend to a dying man near the mouth of the port. According to eye witnesses, several individuals with their faces hidden on board a high-powered speed boat - possibly a drug-running narco vessel - dumped the injured man and left.

Those present alerted the emergency services. However, on arrival, the ambulance staff were unable to do anything to save his life. Therefore, the judicial committee, formed by duty judge, a legal representative from the LAJ administration of justice and the forensic doctor, were required to remove the body and organise its subsequent transfer to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Malaga for an autopsy to be performed.

Although police sources have told SUR that the victim showed no apparent signs of having been attacked, it will be the autopsy that will clarify this and determine the cause of death. For now, all the hypotheses remain open and it is not ruled out that it could be a violent death or a fatal accident.