Police open investigation after body spotted floating in sea at Puerto Banús

Paramedics certified the death of the victim at the scene after he was pulled from the water. At the moment, all hypotheses remain open

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Monday, 3 November 2025, 16:02

Guardia Civil officers are investigating the discovery of a body in Puerto Banús, in Marbella, this Monday (3 November). According to the various sources consulted by SUR, paramedics were unable to do anything to save the life of the deceased and, for the moment, all the hypotheses about what happened remain open.

At around midday, several National Police and Guardia Civil patrols and the 061 health emergency paramedics were called to the scene where the as yet unidentified body was spotted. After recovering the victim from the water and certifying his death, the judicial committee, formed by the judge on duty, the lawyer from the LAJ administration of justice (LAJ) and a forensic doctor, was also called in to assist.

A police investigation is now under way to try and clarify what happened.

