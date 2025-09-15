This is how much Marbella's sunbed operators will have to pay the town hall for their pitches on the resort's beaches

José Carlos García Marbella Monday, 15 September 2025, 17:26 Share

The sunbed operators (hamaqueros) on the municipal beaches in Marbella will have to pay the town hall an annual fee ranging from 718.40 euros to a whopping 54,360. The former is the price for just 40 square metres on Río Verde beach and the latter a 600-square-metre space on the Nagüeles beach.

These prices are reflected in the six contracts that have been put out to tender by Marbella council, dividing the areas for sunbeds according to their size, and with each space converted into a lot. In total there are 135 areas totalling a surface area of 42,060 square metres, which will bring in almost 1.5 million euros a year for the municipal coffers.

The contracts will be awarded for a period of four years, until the 2028 season, and may be extended for a further four years. The operators will be able to offer the service during the eight months between 15 March and 15 November, except at certain points where the period is increased to ten months (from 1 March to 31 December).

Of the larger areas, there are 14 spaces, 13 of 600 square metres and one of 550 square metres, which will contribute almost a third of the income from this concept to the council (438,380 euros). The lowest amounts will be paid in Guadalmina, Adelfas and one of the two reserved spaces on Venus beach, with a minimum annual fee of 12,168 euros. The most common price is the 44,328 euros that will be paid for at least two of the three spaces in Puerto Banús, and those on the Cable and Real de Zaragoza beaches and the two in Las Chapas. The Guadalmina, Linda Vista and Venus beaches are the largest areas where the fee is the cheapest, with a price of 12,168 euros per year.

Customers will pay a minimum of 10 euros for one sunbed and up to 60 euros for two, depending on the area

The specifications also establish the compulsory rental price to be paid by customers, for which the town's beaches have been divided into four zones. The most expensive is some of the reserved areas in Puerto Banús, with a cost of between 25.50 and 30 euros for an umbrella and a sun lounger, and between 51 and 60 euros if an additional sun lounger is used; the same price to be paid in Cable, Las Chapas and Real de Zaragoza. In the other reserved space in Puerto Banús and in one of the two in Guadalmina the cost will be between 15.50 and 20 euros when renting one sun lounger and between 31 and 40 euros when renting two. In the rest the prices are between 10 and 20 euros depending on whether you rent one or two beds.

Other areas

There are also 12 areas of 500 square metres for which at least 10,140 euros will be paid in each case, with the exception of Alicate, which at 36,940 euros is the most expensive. In addition, there are 24 spaces of 400 square metres and four of 350 square metres, with prices ranging from 29,552 euros to 7,098 euros for three of the four smaller areas.

Along with these, there are 37 spaces of 200 square metres, the most expensive again in Nagüeles (18,120 euros) and one of 150 with a minimum annual fee is 3,042 euros, and is the cheapest of this contract. The smallest spaces reserved for the hamaqueros are five areas of 100 square metres, three of 80 and eight of 40m2. The most expensive is 4,700 euros and is located on the Pinillo beach, and the cheapest is 718.40 euros for 40 square metres in Río Verde.