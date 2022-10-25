This is the moment one of the UK’s most-wanted fugitives was arrested in Marbella Dean Garforth, who was being sought by the British authorities for arms and drug trafficking crimes, attacked Spanish police officers with his electric bicycle when they identified him

His name is Dean Garforth, he is 30 years old and his name, until yesterday, was one of those that appeared on the list of most-wanted criminals in the United Kingdom. He is wanted by Cheshire Police for being part of a crime gang that sold drugs and guns, but on Monday, 24 October, he was located and arrested in Marbella.

The fugitive was leaving the residential development, where he lived, on an electric bicycle and realising that he had been discovered by National Police officers attacked them using the two-wheeled vehicle.

Apparently, Garforth had tried to go unnoticed among a significant British community in the Costa del Sol town. Police said that he took important security measures and rarely allowed himself to be seen. However, he was finally located when he left his home wearing sunglasses and a cap, riding an electric bicycle which he used to attack officers. Two police officers were slightly injured in the incident.

Despite this Garforth was quickly arrested and handcuffed to be transferred to a police station, since there was an International Arrest Warrant against his name issued by the British authorities for drug and arms trafficking crimes.

The Most Wanted operation - a joint project of the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Crimestoppers organisation - was launched in 2006 to try to identify the UK’s most wanted fugitives and those who are suspected of having fled to Spain. It mainly focuses on of drug trafficking, murder, robbery and arms trafficking suspects.

Garforth now faces extradition proceedings before a Spanish High Court.