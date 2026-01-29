Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Crime

Marbella crime: Seven arrested as police link two shootings to family feud

More than 50 officers raid properties to end violent dispute between rival clans

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Thursday, 29 January 2026, 14:14

POLICE have arrested seven people in Marbella following a major operation to solve two recent shootings linked to a violent family feud.

According to sources, both incidents, dating back to 2 December and 3 January, are linked to the same dispute between two families.

More than 50 police officers participated in the operation that led to the arrests. Among the detainees, are the alleged shooters from the two incidents.

These two shootings triggered great alarm in the area, but there were no reported injuries.

The operation on Thursday morning included house searches, during which the police seized two small firearms, ammunition, various simulated weapons and cash.

