Two new luxury housing developments in Marbella enter final phase of construction

The complex located on the Golden Mile is in its final phase of construction and will be ready in 2026.

The high-end real estate market in Marbella does not stand still. Two Grupo ABU developments have entered their final phase of construction, meaning that these 125 new luxury properties will be ready in 2026. The town continues growing as a leader in this luxury market. The increase in demand is significant and prices reach historic highs per square metre in exclusive areas - up to 30,000 euros in the area known as the Golden Mile.

One of the latest projects is located next to Sierra Blanca and the La Concha mountain. It consists of four designer buildings and 28 exclusive homes. As this final phase of construction progresses, work will focus on the interior and exterior finishes. This will include everything from the installation of flooring, carpentry and cladding to the final design of the façades. It will also include the adaptation of the landscaped areas and the creation of recreational spaces that promote coexistence and well-being.

The complex is almost sold out and the last available homes are reserved for a premium finish. The exterior of the complex has been created by prestigious landscape designer Marta Puig, while the interior is the work of J. A. Flores y Garnica from Marbella. In addition, the Earth complex has green areas, a spa, a communal swimming pool, a solarium and chill out areas, terraces, garages, storage rooms. Access is controlled.

The other development is located in San Pedro Alcántara, on the boulevard. It comprises 97 homes with 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom flats and penthouses. The interiors cover up to 195 square metres and the terraces are up to 189 square metres. Each home comes with at least one parking space.

The project, with a total investment of around 85 million euros, presents modern and exclusive homes, personalised to the taste of each owner, in an area with access to all day-to-day amenities in one of the areas of expansion in San Pedro Alcántara: shops, sports centres, golf courses and schools. In addition, in its more than 2,500 square metres of communal spaces, residents will be able to enjoy the ABU residential concept, designed for well-being and quality of life, with outdoor communal swimming pools, a solarium, gardens and leisure areas, garages, indoor swimming pool with spa and a gym.

A second residential development is to be launched under the same name - Salvia II - and with similar exclusive features.

Luxury market

Despite the continuous growth in construction in Marbella's luxury real estate sector, supply continues to lag far behind demand. Large developments priced in excess of one million euros are quickly sold out and the high-end market is short of properties.

Although the main buyers have an international profile, the Spanish client is showing more interest in this type of investment than a few years ago, with a slight rise in numbers. Although the figures seemed to have peaked, professional experts in the sector predict that it will continue to grow.