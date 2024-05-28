Two hitmen jailed for shooting man dead on pedestrian crossing in centre of Marbella

Irene Quirante Malaga Tuesday, 28 May 2024, 12:07 Compartir Copiar enlace

Two hitmen have been sentenced to 18 and 17 and a half years' prison for the crime of Milos P., who was gunned down in the centre of Marbella.

The two defendants admitted they murdered the man in exchange for a significant financial reward. The victim was shot up to 12 times as he was crossing a street.

This is set out in the sentence handed down by the provincial court of Malaga, seen by SUR. According to the proven facts, on 2 June 2020, the perpetrators travelled on a Suzuki motorbike to the vicinity of Calle Arturo Rubinstein to carry out the crime.

They waited in the area until 1.50pm, when they saw the victim appear. One of the defendants stayed by the motorbike to facilitate the escape while the other approached Milos P. from behind. The shooting started when the victim crossed a pedestrian crossing.

The attacker fired four shots in the victim's back, which caused the man to fall to the ground, and continued to shoot him. The victim died at the scene, while the two gunmen sped off on their motorbike.

The two accused hid their faces beneath caps and masks as part of a plan to not be identified. The provincial court had planned to try the two accused this Monday with a jury court, but it was not necessary as both pleaded guilty. One was sentenced to 18 years and the other to 17 and a half years in prison.

The magistrates in their ruling said the victim "was defenceless because he was attacked by surprise and from behind", and that "he had no chance to react".

False identity

The police investigation, as SUR reported after the incident, was surrounded by unknowns from the beginning, given the victim was moving around Spain under a false identity. He was initially identified as Slavisa Z., aged 40 and of Bosnian origin, as his passport stated. His real name was Milos P. and he was born in Montenegro.

In fact, the injured party had been convicted under that false identity for drug trafficking in the country. Apparently, he had arrived in Spain in 2013 as Slavisa Z. A year later, he was arrested in Ceuta waters aboard a boat with 31 kilos of cocaine.

His case fell to a special group of the National Police focused exclusively on solving settling scores on the Costa del Sol. Once the mystery of Milos' identity had been solved, it became clear to investigators that his crime was part of an entrenched war between Balkan clans that left a trail of murders across half of Europe.

The Montenegrin allegedly belonged to one of these organisations, although he was not placed in the upper echelons of the organisation. The investigators managed to identify the alleged hitmen, who fled the province after the murder. With the help of their counterparts in Barcelona and Girona, they managed to locate both in Catalonia, where they were arrested barely a month after the crime.